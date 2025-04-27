ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

