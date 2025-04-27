Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 13,505 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

