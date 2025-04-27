Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Axcelis Technologies worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

