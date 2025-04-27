Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 15,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHYY opened at $71.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

