Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $161.04 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

