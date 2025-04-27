Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 495 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
