Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 11,630 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.14%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

