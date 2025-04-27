Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 74,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 465,064 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,576,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $903.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

