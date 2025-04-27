Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 24,690 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.05 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.