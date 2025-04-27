Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 527.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,524 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 692,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $1.79 on Friday. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $305.04 million, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

