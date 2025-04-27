Bank of Montreal Can Has $69,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,206,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.20. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.91.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

