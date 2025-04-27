Bank of Montreal Can Has $88,000 Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCCC opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

