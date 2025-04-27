Bank of Montreal Can Invests $62,000 in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.
About Invesco Building & Construction ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
