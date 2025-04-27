Bank of Montreal Can Invests $62,000 in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.