Bank of Montreal Can Invests $69,000 in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agenus by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Stock Performance

AGEN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.58. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

