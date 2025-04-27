Bank of Montreal Can Invests $92,000 in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $652,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $379.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

