Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

XSD stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.15. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $156.78 and a 52 week high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

