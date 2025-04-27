Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $20,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 645,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 211,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

QBTS opened at $7.53 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QBTS. B. Riley upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

