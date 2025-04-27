Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

