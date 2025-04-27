Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,100 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 366.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $994.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.