Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 64,705 Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 976,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
ARBK opened at $0.40 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
