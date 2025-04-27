Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NLR opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $97.89.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

