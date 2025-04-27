Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

