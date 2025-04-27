Bank of Montreal Can Sells 127,595 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 83,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

