Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,874 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAAC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 37.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 350,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

NYSE LAAC opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.