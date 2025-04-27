Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,775 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after buying an additional 39,197,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,248,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,632,000 after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,701 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

