Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,897 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after purchasing an additional 379,894 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,310,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter.

PFXF stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

