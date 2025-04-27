Bank of Montreal Can Sells 52,323 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $571.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

