Bank of Montreal Can Sells 54,499 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ERTH opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

