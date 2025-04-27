Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,440,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novavax were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Novavax by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novavax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Novavax Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
