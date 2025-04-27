Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,440,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novavax were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Novavax by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novavax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.