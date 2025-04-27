Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

