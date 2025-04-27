Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Banner worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Stock Down 1.2 %

BANR stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.94. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.