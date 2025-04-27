Barclays Cuts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $77.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,361.49. The trade was a 52.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,835.04. This represents a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,945,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $104,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,678,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,334,000 after buying an additional 840,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,166,000 after purchasing an additional 414,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

