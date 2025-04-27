Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of COLB opened at $22.63 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.