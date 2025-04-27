Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Price

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,748.57. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.