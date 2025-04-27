Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE SKX opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,044,938.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 137,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,322.80. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. 24.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.