Barclays PLC Acquires 227,605 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 948.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paycor HCM worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,421,000 after purchasing an additional 226,807 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,333,170 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,386,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,590,000 after buying an additional 47,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after buying an additional 106,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,003,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after buying an additional 269,179 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.49 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

