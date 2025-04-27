Barclays PLC Acquires 3,929 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of McGrath RentCorp worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

