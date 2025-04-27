Barclays PLC Acquires 456,759 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altice USA by 1,617.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

