Barclays PLC Acquires 56,852 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,852 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 1,309.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

