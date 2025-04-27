Barclays PLC Acquires 7,968 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPBI

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.