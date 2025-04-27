Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $130,406.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,127.44. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $128.69. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

