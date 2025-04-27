Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.72%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

