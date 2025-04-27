Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,969 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of First Merchants worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in First Merchants by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Merchants by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 332,168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Merchants by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

First Merchants Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

