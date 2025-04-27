Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,729 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Gentex Profile



Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.



