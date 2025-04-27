Barclays PLC Buys 46,413 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Maplebear by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CART stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

