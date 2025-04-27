Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,140.08. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,786. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.30. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

