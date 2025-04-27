Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avnet worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 214,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 11,848.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Trading Up 0.5 %

Avnet stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.