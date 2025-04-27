Barclays PLC Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Autoliv by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.3 %

Autoliv stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,013.86. This trade represents a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

