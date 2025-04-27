Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Avista worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,855,000 after purchasing an additional 327,535 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AVA opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. This trade represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.