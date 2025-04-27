Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of FB Financial worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FB Financial by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 196,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 103.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,919,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,946,842.96. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,468. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.92. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

